Safe travel corridor to open between Greece, UAE

Greece and the United Arab Emirates are initiating a “travel corridor” to facilitate the flow of tourism between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry in Athens announced on Thursday.

The scheme, which goes into effect on Tuesday, is restricted to travelers who can prove they been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and relieves them of the obligation to quarantine on arrival in either country.

“This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients to ensure the health and safety of the community and prevent the spread of the pandemic,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said.