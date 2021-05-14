ECONOMY

Safe travel corridor to open between Greece, UAE

safe-travel-corridor-to-open-between-greece-uae

Greece and the United Arab Emirates are initiating a “travel corridor” to facilitate the flow of tourism between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry in Athens announced on Thursday.

The scheme, which goes into effect on Tuesday, is restricted to travelers who can prove they been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and relieves them of the obligation to quarantine on arrival in either country.

“This step affirms the keenness of the leadership of both countries to facilitate the movement of individuals, promote tourism between the two countries, and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns, which reached advanced rates in the percentage of vaccine recipients to ensure the health and safety of the community and prevent the spread of the pandemic,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said.   

Travel
READ MORE
theocharis-tui-see-greece-on-uk-s-green-list-soon
ECONOMY

Theocharis, TUI see Greece on UK’s green list soon

chinese-itching-to-travel-again-soon
ECONOMY

Chinese itching to travel again soon

fraport-airports-get-aci-thumbs-up-over-covid-measures
ECONOMY

Fraport airports get ACI thumbs-up over Covid measures

europe-s-summer-holiday-season-can-be-saved-says-tui
TOURISM

Europe’s summer holiday season can be saved, says TUI

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey. United is launching a daily service between New York and Athens on June 3, and another between Washington and Athens from July 1. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

Record connections between the US and Athens

us-advises-americans-to-avoid-greece
TOURISM

US advises Americans to avoid Greece