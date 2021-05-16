ferryhopper-reports-bookings-on-a-par-with-two-years-earlier

Ferry ticket bookings for the next few months are showing a huge increase compared to the same time last year, according to Greek startup Ferryhopper.

This month bookings have already reached the level seen in May 2019, which confirms that, if all goes well from now on with the pandemic, the tourism season will be a great success.

“This May we estimate to have some four or five times more ferry ticket bookings than in April,” Christos Spatharakis, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Ferryhopper, tells Kathimerini.

“Interestingly the booking interest is split down the middle between Greeks and foreigners,” he adds.