stores-to-open-this-and-next-sunday

Retail stores and supermarkets will be open this and next Sunday following a ministerial decision published late on Friday.

Besides the operation of shops on those days, the decision also provides for expanded opening hours for food stores, such as supermarkets, from 7 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.; they are also allowed to make home deliveries up to 1 a.m.

The opening hours of commercial shops are also expanding and will now span from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will also be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. this and next Sunday.

The operation of stores by exception on May 16 and 23 is, according to Development Ministry sources, aimed at helping local commerce recover some of the losses it has suffered due to the restrictions that applied up until Thursday, with the click-and-collect and the click-inside requirements.

Retail now operates only with the capacity restrictions, which set a limit of one customer per 25 square meters, along with the requirement for all health protocols including self-tests for all employees.