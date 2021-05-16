cyprus-ready-to-welcome-back-cruise-industry

The pandemic has dealt a massive blow to cruise homeporting and call destinations around the world.

Cyprus has witnessed a knock-on effect caused by the cancellation of calls and homeporting operations, and the ongoing instability of cruise programs which in turn affects agents and port flow.

The island’s tourism body will participate in this year’s digital Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum on May 25, through which it hopes to inform the international cruise community about the preparations it has made to safely welcome cruise ships back as soon as possible.

The country has implemented a raft of anti-virus measures including cruise line health protocols as well as a comprehensive review of entry requirements and the introduction of a Cyprus Pass online registration for passengers.