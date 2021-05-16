res-wind-blows-toward-the-aegean-sea

Investor interest in new renewable energy source projects in Greece is turning to the strong winds of the Aegean Sea, as the technology of floating offshore wind turbines matures, allowing their installation at great depths.

This is a development that will allow them to unlock the country’s huge windpower potential. Greece and its firms are preparing for the second opening of this market, after the effort of 2010-2012 with the provisional setting of 12 maritime wind parks totaling 1,200 megawatts.

A Navigant study for the European Commission has put Greece’s total offshore wind potential at 263 gigawatts.