more-support-for-gyms-and-lawyers

A new set of professionals and entrepreneurs stand to receive state support as they continue to be affected by the pandemic, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis confirmed on Saturday.

Speaking on Skai TV, the minister said that the owners of gyms and playgrounds will as on May 28-30 be able to access the online platform for applications that will grant them between 4,000 euros if they have one employee and €17,000 if they employ nine or more people.

Furthermore, lawyers will receive special support from the ministry in mid-June for the acquisition of electronic equipment, so as to adjust to the new “e-justice” online system.

Georgiadis noted he will also examine the creation of a program for the financial support of clothing, footwear and seasonal enterprises, on which he said he has already begun contacts with European authorities.

As for tourism, the minister stated that in the next few days a special funding program with a very large sum is about to receive approval. Dance schools, he added, will also get some form of support if they do not open, as they are not expected to resume before September.