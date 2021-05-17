ECONOMY

Finance minister pledges extra 400 million euros to help tourism industry

Greece will help its key tourist industry with an additional financial package worth more than 400 million euros ($486 million), the country’s finance minister said on Monday.

The country, which generates about a fifth of its economic output from tourism, officially opened the sector on Saturday, hoping to save the summer season after revenues collapsed last year due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be a targeted support plan for tourism,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told a Greek radio station. “It is estimated to cost more than 400 million euros.”

Staikouras said further details about the support package would be announced when government had finalised its plans.

The government has pumped in 39 billion euros to help shield businesses and workers in different sectors, including tourism, from the fallout of the pandemic and promised to pull back support only gradually.

[Reuters]

