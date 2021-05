Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Monday reiterated that the platform for the subsidizing of gyms and playgrounds will open between May 28-30, without the criteria of reduced turnover.

Speaking to Open TV, he explained there will be no turnover criteria as all these companies have incurred a reduction of more than 30% due to coronavirus.

Regarding gyms in particular, he reaffirmed that they will reopen on May 31.