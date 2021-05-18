one-self-test-a-week-allocated-to-private-sector-workers

One free self-testing kit for Covid-19 will be available at pharmacies through Sunday for private sector workers in specific areas, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday.

The workers in question are those in: retail, food and catering, finance and insurance, transport, sanitation, hair and beauty, betting, driving schools, language, private education and vocational training centers, day-cares and social services.

The ministry, however, also recommends that employers and employees ensure that a second test is taken within the week to better control the possibility of an outbreak in the workplace.

Test results must be published on the Ergani database and only workers with a negative result should report to duty. Positive results should be followed up with a second rapid or PCR test at a certified facility.