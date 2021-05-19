Tourism minister Theocharis visits Spain
Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis is visiting Spain to promote Greek tourism and to attend the Tourism Fair of Madrid (FITUR) from Wednesday through Sunday. The minister will also hold a series of meetings with state officials and tourism industry executives.
On Wednesday, Theocharis is scheduled to meet with World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Albanian Tourism Minister Blendi Klosi, Croatian Deputy Minister for Tourism Tonci Glavina and Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, president of the Alliance for Excellence in Tourism (EXCELTUR), a Spanish nonprofit group formed by the chairmen of 33 leading Spanish tourist groups.