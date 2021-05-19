ECONOMY

Tourism minister Theocharis visits Spain

tourism-minister-theocharis-visits-spain

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis is visiting Spain to promote Greek tourism and to attend the Tourism Fair of Madrid (FITUR) from Wednesday through Sunday. The minister will also hold a series of meetings with state officials and tourism industry executives. 

On Wednesday, Theocharis is scheduled to meet with World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Albanian Tourism Minister Blendi Klosi, Croatian Deputy Minister for Tourism Tonci Glavina and Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, president of the Alliance for Excellence in Tourism (EXCELTUR), a Spanish nonprofit group formed by the chairmen of 33 leading Spanish tourist groups.

