Tourism minister in Spain for FITUR trade fair

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis is visiting Spain on Wednesday to promote Greek tourism and to attend the FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair held in Madrid until May 23. 

The minister will also hold a series of meetings with state officials and tourism industry executives. 

On Wednesday (May 19), Theoharis is scheduled to meet with World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Albanian Tourism Minister Blendi Klosi, Croatian Deputy Minister for Tourism Tonci Glavina, and Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, president of the Alliance for Excellency in Tourism (EXCELTUR), a Spanish non-profit group formed by the chairmen of 33 leading Spanish tourist groups.

Theoharis will also be interviewed by Spanish media about the recent reopening of Greece’s tourism industry.

