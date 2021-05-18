ATHEX: Bourse index slips further on mixed day

The benchmark of the Athens bourse only just managed to hang on to the 900-point mark on Tuesday, as the gains recorded during most of the session evaporated by the close in an identical fashion to Monday. Gainers eventually outnumbered the losers by the narrowest of margins, as mid-caps outperformed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.65 points, shedding 0.31% from Monday’s 903.48 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.35% to close at 2,180.59 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.41% for a second day in a row.

The banks index slipped 0.06%, on Eurobank falling 1.01%, Piraeus losing 0.37% and Alpha easing 0.04%, though National rebounded 1.62%.

Public Power Corporation conceded 2.33%, Aegean Air parted with 2.16%, Athens Water (EYDAP) and OTE telecom gave up 1.88%, while Jumbo advanced 1.31% and Titan Cement earned 1.17%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 53 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €72.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.87% to 63.90 points.