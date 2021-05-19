pm-to-attend-event-for-completion-of-regional-airports

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend an event marking the completion of upgrades at the country’s 14 regional airports by Fraport Greece, to be held at Thessaloniki International Airport Makedonia on Wednesday.

Fraport Greece completed its 440-million-euro development plan for the airports in January 2021, ahead of the April 2021 contract deadline.

The company is responsible for operating three mainland airports – Aktion, Kavala and Thessaloniki – and eleven island ones: Corfu, Chania (Crete), Kefalonia, Kos, Lesvos, Mykonos, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos and Zakynthos. International passengers account for over 70 pct of the total traffic at these airports, according to company data.

Wednesday’s event, scheduled at 8 p.m., will also mark Greece’s recent reopening to tourism this past weekend, both domestic and international.

