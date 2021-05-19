handout-for-firms-shut-during-april

Some 100,000 enterprises that remained closed in April (not including food service) will share handouts totaling 130 million euros. This special-purpose compensation is not refundable and cannot be taxed or confiscated, but it does come with the obligation for entrepreneurs to maintain employee numbers.

According to the decision of the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, the intended recipients are enterprises that employ up to 49 workers and their share will range between €500 and €4,000. Companies with no staff or up to five workers will get €1,000, those with six to 20 employees will receive €2,000 and companies employing between 21 and 49 people stand to collect €4,000.

However, the compensation will be half of the above amounts for enterprises that remained closed upon government order for fewer than 15 days last month.

The companies concerned will have to submit their applications on the online platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue by June 1.