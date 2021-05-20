ATHEX: Benchmark ends up at day’s high

After three days of decline, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue staged a recovery on Thursday that grew as the session went along to close at the day’s high. Climbers outnumbered the sliders by three to one, with mid-caps once again outperforming, posting a 1.12% advance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 888.41 points, adding 0.84% to Wednesday’s 881.04 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.80% to close at 2,151.31 points.

The banks index edged 0.20% higher, thanks to the rise of National (1.67%), Eurobank (0.65%) and Piraeus (0.64%). Alpha Bank declined 1.59%.

Among the other blue chips, OTE telecom jumped 4.19%, Aegean Air increased 2.22%, Motor Oil improved 2.20%, OPAP advanced 1.99% and Mytilineos augmented 1.50%, while Ellaktor parted with 2.26% and Jumbo fell 1.89%.

In total 78 stocks recorded gains, 26 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €97.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.63% to close at 64.22 points.