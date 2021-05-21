Stores, supermarkets to open on Sunday

Stores can stay open this Sunday following a joint ministerial decision outlining the protection measures against the spread of the coronavirus that are in effect from May 14 until Monday morning.

The decision applies to outlets selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and all food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, cleaners, pet shops, confectioners and tobacco product sellers, with opening hours from 7 a.m. until 10.30 p.m.

For the retail sector, Sunday opening extends to malls, discount villages and shops in shops, haidressers and beauty parlours, with extended opening hours from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

[ANA-MPA]