WhatsApp states it will continue with its update rollout in Turkey

[Shutterstock]

The messaging app WhatsApp said on Friday it was still discussing the rollout of an update in Turkey, despite a statement from Turkey’s Competition Board saying the update would not be issued.

WhatsApp updated its terms of service in January, saying it was reserving the right of its owner Facebook Inc and its subsidiaries to collect user data such as phone numbers and locations. This triggered a backlash in Turkey and a probe by the Competition Board.

“It is not the case that we no longer intend to roll out the update in Turkey. We continue to discuss next steps with the relevant authorities and we remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone,” WhatsApp said. [Reuters]

