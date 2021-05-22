ECONOMY

Cultivation and sale of medicinal cannabis approved by House

The draft law allowing the cultivation and sale of pharmaceutical cannabis was approved during Parliament’s plenary session on Friday night.

A roll call vote, requested by main opposition SYRIZA, registered 158 votes for and 33 against.

The bill was rejected by Communist Party, Greek Solution and MeRA25 MPs.

The bill submitted by the Development and Investments Ministry is titled “Production, Extraction and Distribution of Final Products of Pharmaceutical Cannabis of the Species Cannabis Sativa L, Containing Over 0.2% of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).”

