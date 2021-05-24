ECONOMY

Retail market loses over half a billion euros in Q1

retail-market-loses-over-half-a-billion-euros-in-q1

The latest lockdown cost retail commerce more than half a billion euros, with turnover sliding €559.44 million year-on-year in the first quarter, during most of which stores remained shut.

Most stores opened only for the second half of January, plus a few days with the click-and-collect and click-in-store systems.

Figures released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Friday also confirmed the shifts in the country’s commercial landscape, as besides supermarkets there was also a great increase in online commerce and in the computer hardware and software market.

