faster-pensions-with-less-red-tape

In its bid to reduce bureaucracy and speed up the issuance of pensions, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is adopting a streamlined procedure.

This provides for retirees to submit all the necessary documents for their pension within a month from the submission of their application (for age reasons), which means that the right to the pension counts from the very first day that the application is submitted if all the documents are tabled on time.

There will also be no need for a declaration of consent by retirees for them to collect the temporary pension, which is now mandatory for old age, disability or bereavement.