ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Faster pensions with less red tape

faster-pensions-with-less-red-tape

In its bid to reduce bureaucracy and speed up the issuance of pensions, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is adopting a streamlined procedure.

This provides for retirees to submit all the necessary documents for their pension within a month from the submission of their application (for age reasons), which means that the right to the pension counts from the very first day that the application is submitted if all the documents are tabled on time.

There will also be no need for a declaration of consent by retirees for them to collect the temporary pension, which is now mandatory for old age, disability or bereavement.

Pension
READ MORE
spending-on-pensions-within-limits
FINANCE

Spending on pensions within limits

spending-on-pensions-is-set-to-decline
FINANCE

Spending on pensions is set to decline

small-drop-in-pending-pensions
SOCIAL SECURITY

Small drop in pending pensions

retirees-brace-for-a-windfall
SOCIAL SECURITY

Retirees brace for a windfall

lawyers-accountants-to-help-with-pension-issue
SOCIAL SECURITY

Lawyers, accountants to help with pension issue

retroactive-boost-for-all-pensioners-who-are-still-working
PENSION BOOST

Retroactive boost for all pensioners who are still working