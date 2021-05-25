ATHEX: Trading day with a sting in the tail

A late selling spree inflicted notable losses on most Greek stocks on Tuesday, with all indexes except for mid-caps heading lower and stocks across the large-cap board sustaining losses despite the effort by Alpha Bank and three more blue chips to keep the benchmark afloat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 868.11 points, shedding 1.38% from Monday’s 880.26 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.51% to close at 2,090.49 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.29%.

The banks index declined 1.29%, with National parting with 4%, Piraeus conceding 2.15% and Eurobank dropping 0.66%, while Alpha advanced 1.05%.

Viohalco dived 4.80%, Fourlis Holdings fell 4.58%, Aegean Airlines sank 2.80%, Mytilineos eased 2.78% and Jumbo gave up 2.70%, as Piraeus Port Authority improved 1.24% and Hellenic Exchanges increased 1.07%.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 67 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 91.3 million euros, down from Monday’s €96.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.06% to close at 63.37 points.