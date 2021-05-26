ECONOMY

Bulgaria extents Covid emergency

bulgaria-extents-covid-emergency

The Bulgarian government on Wednesday extended the nationwide epidemic emergency until July 31, the cabinet said in a statement.

The epidemic emergency was initially declared on May 14 last year with a duration of one month, replacing the state of emergency implemented on March 13. It has already been extended several times, with the last extension to the end of May.

“The prolongation of the epidemic situation and the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in the country aim to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on public health and the healthcare system, taking into account the real risk of the spread of different variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Bulgaria with high infectivity,” the statement said. [Xinhua]

Economy
READ MORE
moody-s-credit-profile-reflects-progress
ECONOMY

Moody’s: Credit profile reflects progress

greeks-more-pessimistic-on-pandemic
ECONOMY

Greeks more pessimistic on pandemic

economy-seen-jumping-in-q2
ECONOMY

Economy seen jumping in Q2

igb-pipeline-delayed-until-june-2022
ECONOMY

IGB pipeline delayed until June 2022

deputy-governor-of-the-turkish-central-bank-deputy-removed
ECONOMY

Deputy governor of the Turkish central bank deputy removed

limited-effect-of-borrowing-on-finances
ECONOMY

Limited effect of borrowing on finances