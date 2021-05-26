ATHEX: Benchmark climbs on thinner trade

While the midday highs failed to last and the bourse session proved to be thinner in trade volume than of late, the benchmark and the majority of blue chips at Athinon Avenue did notch up some gains on Wednesday, boosted by the prospect of a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy, as reported by National Bank. The mergers and acquisitions domain also appears fairly busy these days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 873.61 points, adding 0.63% to Tuesday’s 868.11 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.85% to close at 2,108.26 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.09%.

The banks index collected 1% thanks to Alpha growing 2.87%, National fetching 0.85% and Eurobank advancing 0.66%, while Piraeus parted with 1.20%.

Mytilineos earned 3.83%, Sarantis augmented 3.10%, Aegean Air rose 2.88%, Ellaktor grabbed 2.46% and Viohalco improved 2.08%.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 57 endured losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €91.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.14% to 63.28 points.