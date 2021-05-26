Mondelez acquires Chipita in $2 billion deal

Mondelez International announced on Wednesday an agreement for the acquisition of Chipita, a leader in sweet and savory snacks in Central and Eastern Europe, for around $2 billion.

Chipita reported revenue of $580 million in 2020 and its product portfolio includes brand names such as 7Days, Chipicao and Fineti.

“We welcome Chipita’s products in the Mondelez International family that will help us become a global leader in the snack business,” Mondelez chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put said.

Chipita CEO Spyros Theodoropoulos said, “I am certain the acquisition by Mondelez International will create new prospects for Chipita’s people and its products.”