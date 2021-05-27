astypalaia-is-turning-green

The Dodecanese island of Astypalaia is preparing for the launch of its electric mobility program, titled “Astypalaia 4.0,” on June 2 by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and six ministers, along with officials from Volkswagen. This is part of the memorandum of cooperation the German carmaker signed with the Greek government last November for the transformation of Astypalaia into a “green” island.

Volkswagen is set to present local authorities with four electric cars and an electric scooter, to be shared by the municipality, the police, the port police and the Civil Aviation Authority. The German giant has already installed chargers for them, plus another six chargers for public use on the 97-square kilometer island.

Mitsotakis is expected to announce enhanced incentives for the replacement of conventional cars on the island with electric vehicles, as well as the start of a tender for the construction of a hybrid energy station that will produce power for covering the island’s need, in replacement of Public Power Corporation’s polluting diesel-powered production units.

The acquisition of electric cars will be subsidized by 40% up to 12,000 euros, that is twice as much as in the rest of the country.