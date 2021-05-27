online-platform-for-tax-declarations-opens-on-thursday

The platform for submitting the annual tax statements is expected to open within the next few hours, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

The minister also said property owners will be paid for the rents that they did not receive in April due to the pandemic based on data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenues (AADE).

Regarding the increased special purpose compensation for businesses that were closed in April, the minister said that 46,096 citizens have already received a total of 50 million euros. A total of about 75,000 applications have been submitted and another payment of special purpose compensation has been planned for Friday.

[ANA-MPA]