new-turkish-oil-discoveries

Turkey has discovered oil in three new onshore wells, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced on Thursday.

Donmez said on his Twitter account that the discoveries were made in the Akoba-1 and Yenisehir-1 wells in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir and the Misinli-2 well in the northwestern province of Kirklareli.

“We will achieve production of 6,800 barrels (out of the three wells) per day,” the minister said. Some 2,800 and 3,000 barrels of oil would be produced daily from the Akoba-1 and Yenisehir-1 wells respectively, and 1,000 barrels from the Misinli-2 well, Donmez added. [Xinhua]