ECONOMY

Israeli company buys stake in Tus Airways

israeli-company-buys-stake-in-tus-airways

Israel’s Global Knafaim said on Thursday it bought a 49.9% stake in the small Cypriot airline Tus Airways with a $5 million investment.

Global Knafaim is a unit of Knafaim Holdings, which lost a controlling stake in Israel’s flag carrier El Al last year when the airline applied for a government bailout.

Tus Airways has two Airbus A320 aircraft and will begin flying in Europe this summer and is considering buying Airbus A330 planes suitable for longer flights, Global Knafaim said. [Reuters]

Economy Travel Cyprus
READ MORE
cyprus-president-unveils-amp-8216-ambitious-amp-8217-economic-stimulus-plan
ECONOMY

Cyprus president unveils ‘ambitious’ economic stimulus plan

minister-cyprus-economy-expected-to-rebound-4-5-in-2021
ECONOMY

Minister: Cyprus economy expected to rebound 4.5% in 2021

dbrs-morningstar-maintains-cyprus-rating-at-bbb-low
ECONOMY

DBRS Morningstar maintains Cyprus’ rating at BBB (low)

fitch-retains-cypriot-credit-rating-at-bbb
ECONOMY

Fitch retains Cypriot credit rating at BBB-

greece-and-cyprus-are-the-eurozone-s-deflation-leaders
ECONOMY

Greece and Cyprus are the eurozone’s deflation leaders

wealthy-britons-turn-to-cypriot-citizenship
ECONOMY

Wealthy Britons turn to Cypriot citizenship