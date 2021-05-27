ECONOMY BANKING

Eurobank eyes expansion abroad after positive Q1 results

eurobank-eyes-expansion-abroad-after-positive-q1-results

The strengthening of its presence abroad through new acquisitions, the focus on the target of streamlining its financial figures, and the increase in loan issues and profits are the main pillars of the Eurobank business plan, based on its statement in the context of the first-quarter results issued on Thursday.

Its Q1 earnings came to 72 million euros, of which €32 million came from its network abroad, and its bad loan index fell 14.7 percentage points to 14.2%.

Chief executive Fokion Karavias informed investors that the group “will continue its growth, examining the option of acquisitions, as it has done twice in the past in the Bulgarian market.”

