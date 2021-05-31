ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

CoS to decide in June on new claims about retroactive pension dues

cos-to-decide-in-june-on-new-claims-about-retroactive-pension-dues

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, is expected next month to issue its definitive verdict on the second round of retroactive claims that some 2.5 million pensioners are demanding for the period from June 2015 to May 2016, concerning cuts to their auxiliary pensions and holiday bonuses.

The pensioners who have filed this case argue that the government decision to make the retroactive payments to main pensioners last summer and write off the retroactive dues from auxiliary pensions and bonuses from that period was illegal.

The new retroactive claims are expected to add up to 2.5 billion euros.

