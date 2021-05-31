ATHEX: Benchmark insists on moving up

The benchmark of the Greek stock market inched on Monday to within a stone’s throw from the 900-point mark, as despite the very low turnover on the US and UK holidays, domestic buyers were out in force at Athinon Avenue and focused on blue chips, especially on banks. May closed with a 1.70% decline for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.85 points, adding 0.82% to Friday’s 887.60 points for its fourth straight day of gains. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.89% to close at 2,167.17 points.

The banks index increased 1.73%, as National jumped 4.19%, Alpha earned 2.09% and Piraeus collected 1.80%, while Eurobank slid 0.31%.

Athens Water (EYDAP) rose 2.33%, Aegean Airlines improved 2.16%, Piraeus Port Authority fetched 1.73% and GEK Terna climbed 1.57%. Terna Energy lost 0.68% and Coca-Cola HBC gave up 0.57%.

In total 79 stocks secured gains, 34 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, amounting to 44.6 million euros, compared to last Friday’s €90.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.42% to 63.40 points.