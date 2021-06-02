ECONOMY ECONOMY

Papastratos, Aegean and ION top list of good employers

The Papastratos tobacco industry, Aegean Airlines and the ION chocolate company are the three top-ranking enterprises on the list of the 10 most attractive employers in Greece this year, according to the Randstand Employer Brand Research.

The next seven spots in the Top 10 are held by the Bank of Greece, E.I. Papadopoulos SA, Sklavenitis Hypermarkets, Elpen Pharmaceuticals, Demo Pharmaceuticals, National Bank of Greece and Vianex SA.

The survey was conducted in Greece for the fourth year in a row, using a sample of the 150 companies that have the highest number of staff, with the participation of 3,600 respondents.

