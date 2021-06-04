food-service-enterprises-face-summer-test

Business over the summer months will to a great extent determine the fate of properties hosting food service enterprises.

For the time being, the market has avoided mass closures thanks to government support measures. With this assistance coming to an end over the next few months, however, only healthy enterprises are expected to survive.

“For now it appears that the number of vacant properties is quite small, as the support measures were sufficient for most professionals, especially in areas of high demand and popularity,” says Panagiotis Tsaousis, commercial property director at the Proprius property service company.