Less waste means lower council tax

The government has put to public consultation what it describes as a “modern and cohesive bill” that brings together regulations about the management of waste, household or otherwise, Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

Skrekas made his statement during a conversation with Greek-American Chamber of Commerce president Nikos Bakatselos at AmCham’s one-day online conference on “Circular Economy: The new economic model ensuring sustainability and climate neutrality.”

“Our goal is to make recycling and cyclical economy an integral part of our daily lives,” the minister said.

The new bill’s provisions include a plan to reduce waste in food by 30% by 2030 compared to 2022 through incentives to donate leftover food or use it as animal feed and obliging large producers of biowaste (e.g. gardens, parks and food processing plants) to separate it from other waste, as of January 1, 2022. It will also allow municipalities to apply a plan called “I pay when I throw away,” by granting lower municipal taxes fpr those producing less waste or recycling more.

