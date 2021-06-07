Greece’s cruise tourism status rising, says minister

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis last week expressed optimism about the launch of cruises in Greece this summer, speaking at the 66th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe, held in Athens on June 2-4.

The minister noted that the number of scheduled cruises launching from Greek ports this year is “record-breaking,” and paves the way for Greece to become a so-called home-port destination on the map of international cruises.

Some 20 cruise routes have been scheduled for Greece so far this summer, visiting a total of 45 ports across the country. Fifteen of these cruises will launch from a Greek port, noted Theoharis, while the number of ships expected in Greece so far is also 45.