ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

State attempts to drum up interest in Skaramangas Shipyards

state-attempts-to-drum-up-interest-in-skaramangas-shipyards

Four candidate investors will likely vie for Skaramangas Shipyards, which is expected to play a central role in the program for building Hellenic Navy frigates.

With the July 7 deadline for binding offers looming large, the state is attempting to attract more suitors to the two partial tenders by reducing the asking price by 45% for the property that the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) controls and the payment of the price in four installments.

The 700,000-square meter shipyards is split into two plots which are up for grabs, with the second property controlled by the company’s special administrator.

Privatizations
READ MORE
cosco-hopes-for-piraeus-deal-despite-delay
PRIVATIZATION

Cosco hopes for Piraeus deal despite delay

deddie-stake-sale-gets-under-way
ECONOMY

DEDDIE stake sale gets under way

tension-between-cosco-and-the-state
PRIVATIZATION

Tension between Cosco and the state

seven-bids-for-port-of-igoumenitsa
PRIVATIZATION

Seven bids for port of Igoumenitsa

piraeus-port-authority-to-increase-terminal-1-capacity-by-30
ECONOMY

Piraeus Port Authority to increase Terminal 1 capacity by 30%

part-of-cvc-payment-up-to-nbg-staff
BANKING

Part of CVC payment up to NBG staff