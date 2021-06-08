state-attempts-to-drum-up-interest-in-skaramangas-shipyards

Four candidate investors will likely vie for Skaramangas Shipyards, which is expected to play a central role in the program for building Hellenic Navy frigates.

With the July 7 deadline for binding offers looming large, the state is attempting to attract more suitors to the two partial tenders by reducing the asking price by 45% for the property that the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) controls and the payment of the price in four installments.

The 700,000-square meter shipyards is split into two plots which are up for grabs, with the second property controlled by the company’s special administrator.