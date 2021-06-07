athex-forum-sees-record-participation

Featuring record participation, the 10th Greek Investment Forum in New York opens on Tuesday, organized by Hellenic Exchanges-Athens Stock Exchange and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, Hellenic Exchanges CEO Socrates Lazaridis told Kathimerini. There is great interest from foreign investors in the digital roadshow that ends on Saturday and includes presentations by government and capital market officials, and the heads of the country’s four systemic banks.

Lazaridis said the recovery fund is creating opportunities in the bourse, and the share capital increases of listed companies are generating momentum. He added that the funds already raised in 2021 are more than twice the amount raised in 2020 or 2019, and those figures are set to grow further.

He also revealed that for the first time in 10 years there was a listing application for the Greek bourse’s alternative market, and that in the context of attracting foreign institutional investors to the Greek capital market ATHEX has already planned for the creation of a bank index in the derivatives markets and an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) index that may be as big as the benchmark.