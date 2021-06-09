Theocharis: Infections have fallen since tourism reopened

The length of the tourist season this year will determine the final result in terms of arrivals and revenues, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis stated during an online event on Tuesday titled “Tourism and Safety,” organized by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

The minister noted his satisfaction with the constant drop in new coronavirus cases around the country, stressing that all Greeks should be proud that Greece has a plan and follows it.

Theocharis expressed hope that there won’t be any setbacks or a stop-start imposition of measures, as was the case last year, and called for the strict observation of health measures, as well as the assistance of the police in this effort.

However, he added that this year the protection measures are “friendly” for the general public, as they are tailored for those who want to travel.