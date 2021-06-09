ECONOMY TOURISM

Some 1.4 million air seats to Greece scheduled for June

The first signs of the gradual increase in foreign tourism flows to Greece from mid-June have emerged through the Recovery Tracker of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

While there are just 2.1% more incoming flights to Greece this week than last week, on June 14-20 there will be an increase of 45%.

This may only concern the carriers’ seat availability, and not the seats sold, and could change, even at the last minute, but it reflects the shift expected from mid-June, as the sum of air seat availability for the entire month of June currently amounts to about 1.4 million, according to the Recovery Tracker.

