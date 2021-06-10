white-areas-initiative-to-take-tv-to-remote-areas-of-greece

The Digital Governance Ministry on Wednesday announced a new digital platform which offers permanent residents of the country’s off-grid regions access to television broadcasts.

People in Greece’s remote regions will have to log into the platform, white-areas.gov.gr, by July 15, and submit their application for the service without any need for burdensome documentation.

The service can also be applied for at Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) with the use of one’s police ID and unique 11-digit power supply customer number.

The “White Areas” initiative concerns some 160,869 households in 4,079 communities across the country, and provides access to Greek TV stations for eight years.