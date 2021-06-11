Theocharis: Solid ground for more Swedish tourists

During a two-day visit to Sweden this week, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis took some important steps to help boost tourism flows from the Scandinavian country to Greece.

Theocharis had a meeting with Sweden’s Enterprise Minister Ibrahim Baylan.

The two men discussed ways to facilitate traveling and simplify the necessary procedures for Swedish citizens who wish to travel to Greece in the near future.

“We had a very constructive discussion. We have jointly considered possible solutions to practical issues, such as tests, recognition of certificates etc, always with the aim of facilitating Swedish citizens who are looking forward to traveling to Greece. I believe that we have made significant progress and the results will soon be seen in practice. We must not forget that Sweden is the only Scandinavian country that has allowed and continues to allow travel to Greece and other countries inside and outside the European Union without imposing restrictions on tourists upon their return. Therefore, there is already a very good basis for a further and immediate increase in tourist traffic from Sweden to Greece,” said Theocharis.