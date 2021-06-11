ATHEX: Index climbs to a new 16-month high

The positive reverberations of the successful reopening of the 10-year bond on Wednesday continued to be felt on the local stock market on Thursday and Friday, with the benchmark closing the week at a high unseen since late January 2020. This was the first week the main index has ended above the 900-point mark and looking toward the four-digit psychological milestone.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 925.83 points, adding 0.17% to Thursday’s 924.30 points. On a weekly basis it improved 2.69%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.19% to close at 2,252.74 points and the banks index advanced 0.51%.

Ellaktor outperformed rising 5.53%, with Terna Energy (up 1.32%) a distant second and Lamda Development climbing 1.19%. Fourlis Holdings fell 1.55% and Titan Cement parted with 1.27%.

In total 66 stocks enjoyed gains, 47 reported losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €94.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.73% to close at 63.84 points.