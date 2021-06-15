ECONOMY

Alpha to gain shareholder approval for share increase

alpha-to-gain-shareholder-approval-for-share-increase

Alpha Bank is on track to secure shareholder approval for a planned 800-million-euro share offering in a vote today, banking sources told Reuters.

One Alpha source said yesterday that shareholders were “overwhelmingly in support” of the proposal, which will need the backing of at least two-thirds of those at the extraordinary general meeting and a 50% quorum for the offering to proceed.

Supporters included the bank’s major shareholder, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), which holds nearly 11%, a source at the fund said.

Alpha wants the fundraising to fuel growth as European Union recovery funds start flowing in. [Reuters]

Banking
READ MORE
greece-mandates-banks-to-reopen-10-year-bond
ECONOMY

Greece mandates banks to reopen 10-year bond

the-gap-between-words-and-actions-in-economic-policy
ECONOMY

The gap between words and actions in economic policy

support-for-alpha-bank-capital-boost-plan
BANKING

Support for Alpha Bank capital boost plan

eurobank-eyes-expansion-abroad-after-positive-q1-results
BANKING

Eurobank eyes expansion abroad after positive Q1 results

battle-over-state-backed-loans
BANKING

Battle over state-backed loans

property-supply-is-set-to-soar
LOAN COLLATERAL

Property supply is set to soar