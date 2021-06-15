ATHEX: Rising streak comes to an end at bourse

Pressure on bank stocks on Tuesday, and mainly on Alpha Bank, snapped the rising streak of the Greek bourse benchmark as it came off Monday’s 16-month highs and only narrowly managed to hold on to 920 points. Wednesday’s reaction is considered crucial for the short-term course of the local market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 920.03 points, shedding 0.78% from Monday’s 927.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.89% to close at 2,234 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.35%.

The banks index declined 1.85%, as Piraeus lost 3.47%, National dropped 2.92% and Alpha parted with 2.63%.

Other losers included Ellaktor, which slumped 8.05%, as well as Aegean Airlines (down 2.18%), Lamda Development (2.06%) and the OPAP gaming company (1.99%). Fourlis Holdings grew 1.37%, OTE telecom earned 1.16% and Jumbo climbed 0.45%.

In total 51 stocks registered gains, 80 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €67.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.82% to 65.30 points.