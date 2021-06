The British School at Athens and the Greek Politics Specialist Group are organizing a research webinar on June 21 featuring Iosif Kovras of the University of Cyprus and Stathis Kalyvas of the University of Oxford, and titled “Who’s Sorry Now? Explaining (Non) Apologies in Post-Crisis Europe.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. To register, visit www.bsa.ac.uk/events.