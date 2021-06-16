german-bookings-for-greek-hols-higher-than-2019

Germans are booking holidays again at rates higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus hit, TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday group, said on Wednesday.

“The summer holiday catch-up is in full swing right now and the consumer mood for travel seems to be increasing daily,” Marek Andryszak, chairman of TUI Germany’s Executive Board, said in a statement.

Since May, bookings have even topped comparative weeks seen in 2019, he added, with demand especially strong for Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands, as well as Greece and Turkey. [Reuters]