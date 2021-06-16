ECONOMY

German bookings for Greek hols higher than 2019

Germans are booking holidays again at rates higher than in 2019, before the coronavirus hit, TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday group, said on Wednesday.

“The summer holiday catch-up is in full swing right now and the consumer mood for travel seems to be increasing daily,” Marek Andryszak, chairman of TUI Germany’s Executive Board, said in a statement.

Since May, bookings have even topped comparative weeks seen in 2019, he added, with demand especially strong for Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands, as well as Greece and Turkey. [Reuters]

