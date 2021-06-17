some-losses-recouped-in-april

Retail commerce managed to earn more than 200 million euros in the first month after stores reopened, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures, even though there were some important restrictions during that period, some of which remain in place today.

There was an increase in turnover for food service too, although in April it remained restricted to delivery and take-away services, and in the accommodation sector. In total, corporate turnover for all companies grew by half a billion euros in April from the previous month.

The ELSTAT data showed on Thursday that the total turnover of enterprises in April 2021 amounted to €20.42 billion, against €19.92 in March 2021 and €14.35 billion in April 2020. That €6 billion year-on-year increase in turnover in April was obviously due to the strict lockdown the country was in last year.

Especially regarding the companies that were closed by state order, ELSTAT data showed turnover came to €880.36 million against €500.65 million in March 2021 and €273.21 million in April 2020.

In total, retail commerce business in April 2021 amounted to €538.10 million, up 191.6% from April 2020. There was also a considerable increase compared to March 2021, when brick-and-mortar stores were still closed (retail commerce reopened on April 5), as turnover amounted to €306.49 million, up 75.6% or €231.61 million from March.

The turnover of food service companies amounted to €54.45 million, up from €48.55 million in March 2021 and just €27.9 million in April 2020. There was also significant growth in accommodation turnover, even though tourism had not yet opened up (that happened on May 14): The sector recorded a 32.5% monthly increase, to €33.14 million against €25 million in March 2020.

A particularly remarkable increase concerned the gaming sector, as its turnover soared to €185 million in April against just €41.34 million in March 2021. That quadrupling of turnover was thanks to the fact that OPAP’s betting agencies reopened on April 12.