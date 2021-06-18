Skertsos: Greece 2.0 to change economy, society and education

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a dossier on the Greek recovery plan during an event at the Ancient Agora in Athens, on Thursday. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool/Reuters]

Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Akis Skertsos spoke on Friday about the possibilities that will open up for the country thanks to the European Union recovery fund.

Following a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Athens on Thursday and her joint announcements with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Skertsos described the “Greece 2.0” project as an injection that will transform the economy, society, the state and education and will help entrepreneurship to become more productive, more creative and more innovative, adding that it will offer new skills to the human resources of our country, young people, it will give incentives to young families to be able to realize their dreams, to support children and to support their career ambitions.

Therefore, “it is a very ambitious project. Greece is the third country to see its plan approved by the services of the European Commission, the College of Commissioners and then by the European Council. The disbursement will start in July,” Skertsos said.