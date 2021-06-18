tourism-helped-jobs-market-rebound-in-may

The local labor market showed strong signs of recovery in May, according to the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings register.

Last month a net 95,166 jobs were created, thanks largely to the impact of the reopening of tourism.

Therefore accommodation created 44,229 new jobs, food service added 25,480, and retail commerce provided another 4,814 jobs.

Compared to last year, when the country was emerging from the strict lockdown, 62,191 more jobs were created this May; however, the comparison with May 2019 shows 10,118 fewer jobs were created last month.

A similar picture emerges for the January-May 2021 period, when 177,108 jobs were created, against just 5,826 in the same period last year, but also down from 265,059 in the first five months of 2019.

Last month there were 255,987 hirings against 160,821 departures.