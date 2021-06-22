Travelers’ preferences shift due to Covid, survey finds

Greek destinations and tourism businesses need to adapt to changes in traveler preferences brought on by the pandemic and rising environmental awareness, “if they want to remain competitive and relevant,” says Theofilos Kyratsoulis, head of tourism marketing firm Mindhaus, following its latest survey for the European Travel Commission (ETC).

Published on Saturday, the survey found that 51% of Europeans are ready to travel outside peak season and four in 10 are willing to pay more to avoid the crowds. Moreover, 37% are also prepared to pay more to leave a smaller carbon footprint.

“Sustainable tourism development is a major opportunity,” according to ETC CEO Eduardo Santander.

“Not only can destinations improve the environment and safeguard natural resources, they can also increase tourism’s benefits for locals and protect their culture and heritage.”